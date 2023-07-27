Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Allergy Conjunctivitis Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the allergy conjunctivitis market size is predicted to reach $2.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.
The growth in the allergy conjunctivitis market is due to rise in exposure to air pollutants and chemicals. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the allergy conjunctivitis industry include Allergan plc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Segments
• By Drug Class: Antihistamines and Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, Other Drug Classes
• By Disease Type: Mild, Severe
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
• By Geography: The global allergy conjunctivitis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Allergy conjunctivitis is inflammation of the lining of the eye (conjunctiva) which is caused by an allergic reaction to substances like pollen or mold spores. Conjunctiva is the membrane or tissue that covers the inside of eyelids, as well as the white part of the eyeball. Symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis includes red, itchy, and watery eyes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Trends
4. Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
