PHILIPPINES, July 5 - Press Release

July 5, 2023 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS DURING THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON WOMEN, CHILDREN, FAMILY RELATIONS AND GENDER EQUALITY HEARING ON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER ISSUED BY DSWD AGAINST GENTLE HANDS INC. (GHI) ORPHANAGE Isang magandang umaga sa ating lahat. While I wish everyone a pleasant morning, the matter confronting us today weighs heavy on my heart. Issues involving children, whom we count as among the most vulnerable in society take us to a higher level of concern. What more issues affecting children who have suffered from prior experiences of trauma in the form of abandonment and abuse. This is what prompted Sen. Koko Pimentel and me to file separate Senate Resolutions to look into the case surrounding the Cease and Desist Order against the Gentle Hands, Inc. Naging malaking isyu ito nitong mga nakaraang buwan, at patuloy itong bumabagabag sa atin. Kaya naman this hearing not only seeks to get to the bottom of the Gentle Hands issue, but also ano ba talaga ang pinagmulan nito at kailangang humantong sa pagkuha at paglipat sa mga bata sa poder ng DSWD? Was DSWD following protocol when it enforced the CDO? Equally important is for us to surface crucial policy and implementation issues that involve alternative care facilities in the country. Are these issues true to a lot of facilities? How do our government agencies, particularly the DSWD and NACC, address these problems? At bagamat mahigit isa't kalahating taon na ang Domestic Administrative Adoption Act, we would also want this hearing to serve as a platform in exercising oversight and review on how it is being implemented, and eventually address gaps in the law. Dahil na rin sa kahalagahan ng isyung ito, it appears it has created a polarized atmosphere among the parties involved. While it is understandable to some extent given the value we ascribe to our children, it would be good to remind all of us that we are here to seek clarity, and ultimately, to find solutions to problems that impact children who are among the most vulnerable. In this Committee, what reigns are matters that uphold the best interest of the child. Maraming salamat.