Sen. Robinhood Padilla's Statement on the Issue of China’s 9-Dash Line Scene in the Film ‘Barbie’

PHILIPPINES, July 5 - Press Release

July 5, 2023 Statement on the Issue of China's 9-Dash Line Scene in the Film 'Barbie' First, in the interest of fairness, I cannot make a personal call at this time on whether or not to allow the showing of the movie "Barbie" in the Philippines, without first watching it. But this is clear: The decision of whether to allow the showing of this film due to its scene about China's 9-dash line - which contradicts the arbitral ruling favoring the Philippines - ultimately depends on the messaging of the film. If the scene or scenes will affect the arbitral ruling, but if the producers would agree to edit it or them out, then I have no problem having it shown. But if an agreement cannot be reached to make sure the film does not become a geopolitical issue, then there is no choice but to disallow its showing here. Thus, all this will depend on the context of the film, and to what extent the producer is willing to make sure the concern about the arbitral ruling will be addressed. Pahayag Ukol sa Isyu ng 9-Dash Line ng Tsina sa Pelikulang 'Barbie' Una po, sa ngalan ng pagiging patas, hindi pa ako maaaring gumawa ng personal na panawagan sa ngayon kung maaari ba o hindi ipalabas sa Pilipinas ang pelikulang "Barbie," hangga't hindi ko pa napapanood ang pelikulang ito. Nguni't ito ang malinaw: ang pagpapasiya kung maaari bang ipalabas ang pelikulang ito dahil may eksenang 9-dash line ng Tsina na taliwas sa arbitration ruling na pumapabor sa Pilipinas ay depende po sa messaging ng pelikula. Kung makakaapekto po ito sa arbitral ruling, pero kung payag at puwede namang i-edit out ng producer ang eksenang ito, para sa akin ay no problem - puwede po siyang ipalabas. Nguni't kung hindi magkaroon ng kasunduan na huwag maging usaping geopolitical ang pelikula, wala tayong magagawa kundi ang pagbawalan itong maipalabas. Ang lahat ng ito ay nakadepende sa nilalaman at kung hanggang saan papayag ang producer na putulin nila ang bahagi na hindi pabor sa arbitral ruling.