Ukraine: EU-backed hospital reconstruction completed in Odesa

On 4 July, Odesa’s City Clinical Hospital No. 8 opened, having been recently renovated as part of Ukraine’s Early Recovery Programme. Some 46,300 residents will now benefit from improved medical services. The hospital can now serve 386 daily visitors, which is 33% more than before the renovation.

The refurbishment is a joint initiative of the Government of Ukraine, the European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Odesa City Council, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine (UNDP).

The reconstruction project started at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020 and continued throughout the war.

The project had a budget of about €1 million, with the European Investment Bank providing about €600,000 and the City of Odesa contributing the rest.

“Each life that this hospital saves, every Ukrainian life that it improves, has immeasurable worth. So we’re extremely grateful to our EIB and EU partners for helping to implement such projects,” said Sergii Marchenko, the Ukrainian Minister of Finance.

“Since the onset of the full-scale conflict, Odesa has become a sanctuary for over 85,000 internally displaced persons,” said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration. “In these times of great need, the restoration of this hospital represents a beacon of hope and resilience.”

