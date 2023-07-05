Unity through Diversity: Youth Forum Moldova 2023 take place in Gagauzia

The Youth Forum Moldova 2023 took place from 30 June to 2 July in Comrat, UTA Gagauzia.

The event was attended by more than 150 young people from all over Moldova, including 10 Young European Ambassadors (YEAs). The theme of the event was ‘Unity through Diversity’.

On the first day discussions highlighted the need to involve young people in the country’s European integration process. Moldovan President Maia Sandu also took part in these discussions.

On the second day, the importance of involving young people from minorities in the political decision-making process was discussed.

The third day focused on combating climate change and the consequences of the regional crisis on the political situation in Moldova.

The Forum ended with the unveiling of a mural painted by national artist Radu Dumbravă on the wall of a building located in Comrat.