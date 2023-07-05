Submit Release
Armenia: Human Rights Defender’s office inaugurated in Vanadzor within EU project

On 4 July, the regional office of the Human Rights Defender (HRD) of the Republic of Armenia was inaugurated in Vanadzor, the country’s third-largest city, which also serves as the capital of the Lori Province in the northern part of the country.

The establishment of this office was made possible through the EU-funded ‘Accountable Institutions and Human Rights Protection in Armenia’ project, jointly implemented by UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA, and OSCE.

As part of the offered support, necessary furniture and IT equipment was sent to ensure this office running an efficient operation. In addition, the office was redesigned to create a space that meets the specific needs of HRD and one that is convenient for citizens seeking help.

“It is important to recognise that human rights defenders are crucial partners with governments in addressing the enormous challenges we face, both nationally and globally,” said Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, at the opening ceremony. “However, they can only play this crucial role if they are given the necessary protection and room to do so.” 

