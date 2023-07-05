Infection Control Market Size is projected to reach USD 60.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%

Reports And Data

The global infection control market size was USD 44.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infection Control Market Overview

The global market for infection control reached a value of USD 44.71 Billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the growing volume of surgical procedures, the need to minimize the occurrence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and a heightened emphasis on food sterilization contribute to the expansion of the global infection control market.

HAIs present a significant concern for both patients and healthcare providers. It is estimated that approximately 1.7 million hospital-acquired infections occur annually, resulting in nearly 100,000 deaths. Healthcare workers frequently face exposure to bacteria, fungi, or viruses that lead to infections. Infections commonly arise from four healthcare procedures, including surgeries, catheter insertions, and injections, such as catheter-associated urinary tract infections and ventilator-associated pneumonia. Moreover, the growing prevalence of HAIs and the rise in contagious virus-related diseases drive the demand for infection control measures.

Infection Control Market Segments

The global infection control market was valued at USD 44.71 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. By 2030, the market is estimated to reach a revenue of USD 60.66 billion. The base year for estimation is 2021, with historical data covering the years 2019-2020, and the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

In terms of quantitative units, the revenue forecast is measured in USD billion. The CAGR calculation considers the growth rate from 2021 to 2030, highlighting the anticipated expansion of the market over the forecast period. The report provides comprehensive coverage, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends in the industry.

The market segments covered in the report include Product Type Outlook, Application Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook. These segments allow for a detailed analysis of various aspects of the infection control market, providing insights into different product types, applications, end-use industries, and regional dynamics.

Infection Control Market: Strategic Developments

The infection control market has witnessed several strategic developments aimed at driving growth and meeting the evolving needs of healthcare facilities and patients. These developments encompass a range of activities, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and research collaborations.

One notable trend in the market is the increasing emphasis on developing advanced technologies and innovative solutions to combat infectious diseases. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce new and improved infection control products and technologies. These advancements include the development of antimicrobial coatings, automated disinfection systems, and advanced sterilization equipment.

Partnerships and collaborations are playing a crucial role in the expansion of the infection control market. Key players are forming strategic alliances with healthcare organizations, research institutions, and government bodies to enhance their product portfolios and expand their geographical presence. These partnerships facilitate the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise to develop effective infection control solutions.

Mergers and acquisitions have also been prominent in the infection control market, as companies seek to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings. Through mergers and acquisitions, companies can leverage synergies, combine resources, and gain access to new markets. This consolidation trend contributes to the overall growth and competitiveness of the market.

Infection Control Market: Competitive landscape

Competitive landscape of the global infection control market is fairly fragmented with many key players operating on global and regional levels. Key players are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to expand their respective product portfolios and gain a robust footing in the global market. Major players in the market include 3M, Steris, Fortive, Belimed, Inc., Metrex Research, LLC., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Kingspan Group, Halyard Health, Inc., Matachana, and Miele & Cie. KG.

