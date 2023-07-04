UZBEKISTAN, July 4 - The Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Malaysia held talks in Tashkent and signed Cooperation Program among Foreign Ministries for 2023-2026

Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Zambry Abdul Kadir, Foreign Minister of Malaysia

«Happy to welcome H.E. Zambry Abdul Kadir, Foreign Minister of Malaysia, in Tashkent, - the Foreign Minister wrote on his Telegram channel . - We had a very productive meeting exploring vast untapped opportunities between our two nations and signed Cooperation Program among Foreign Ministries for 2023-2026 aimed at enriching our ties with tangible outcomes. Our extensive agenda of the meeting also included broadening partnerships in many directions, accelerating economic diplomacy as a top priority area, boosting mutual tourism, strengthening the legal foundation of our relations, as well as collaborating on regional and global levels».

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan