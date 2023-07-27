Pipeline Construction Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis For 2023-2032

Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Pipeline Construction Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pipeline construction market forecast, the pipeline construction market size is predicted to reach $56.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the pipeline construction industry is due to surge in energy consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest pipeline construction market share. Some of the largest pipeline construction companies include Metal Forge India, Prosaic Steel & Alloys, Forterra Inc., Cogbill Construction LLC, CCI Leidingsystemen B.V.

Pipeline Construction Market Segments

• By Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

• By Equipment: Valves, Pipeline, Metering Skids, Compressor stations

• By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

• By Application: Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline

• By End User: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global pipeline construction & maintenance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pipeline construction refers to the commencement of any excavation or other property disturbance for the purpose of installing, building, maintaining, repairing, replacing, modifying, or removing a pipeline. Pipelines are used to transport materials like sewage, gas, and water from one location to another.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pipeline Construction Market Characteristics

3. Pipeline Construction Market Trends

4. Construction Pipeline Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Pipeline Construction Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

