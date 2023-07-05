Surface Disinfectant Market Expected to CAGR of 8.5% by 2030 and Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Reports And Data

The global surface disinfectant market size was USD 2.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surface Disinfectant Market Overview

In 2021, the global market size for surface disinfectants was valued at USD 2.92 billion. It is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% throughout the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include increased awareness of hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, higher healthcare expenditure, growing demand for environmentally friendly surface disinfectants, and the rising number of hospital surgeries that necessitate the use of disinfectants to prevent infections, ensure the protection of healthcare professionals and workers, deliver high-quality patient care, and maintain cleanliness. Disinfectants are substances with antimicrobial properties that are applied to non-living surfaces to kill or deactivate microorganisms present on those surfaces. The regular use of surface disinfectants is effective in preventing the transmission of various infectious diseases, including COVID-19, which is caused by these microorganisms. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the use of surface virucidal disinfectants containing 0.05% sodium hypochlorite and ethanol-based products up to 70% for household use, as they effectively eliminate germs that cause COVID-19. This recommendation further contributes to the revenue growth of the market.

Surface Disinfectant Market Segments

The quantitative units used in this analysis are in USD billion, with the CAGR calculated over the period from 2021 to 2030. The report coverage includes revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends within the market.

The market segmentation covers various aspects such as composition outlook, type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook. These segments provide a comprehensive understanding of the different factors and trends influencing the market's growth and dynamics.

Overall, this market analysis provides valuable insights into the surface disinfectant industry, its growth potential, and the key factors driving its expansion.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Strategic Developments

The surface disinfectant market has witnessed significant strategic developments aimed at driving growth and meeting evolving consumer needs. Key players in the industry have implemented various strategies to maintain a competitive edge and capture a larger market share. Some notable strategic developments in the surface disinfectant market include:

1. Product Innovations: Market players have focused on continuous product innovation to introduce advanced and effective surface disinfectants. These innovations often involve the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable formulations that comply with regulatory standards. Additionally, companies have introduced disinfectants with enhanced antimicrobial properties, longer-lasting effects, and reduced toxicity.

2. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: To leverage complementary strengths and expand their market reach, companies have entered into strategic partnerships and collaborations. These alliances enable the exchange of technologies, knowledge, and resources, leading to the development of superior disinfection solutions. Collaborations with research institutions, healthcare facilities, and regulatory bodies also help in product development and gaining market insights.

3. Mergers and Acquisitions: In an effort to strengthen their market presence and expand their product portfolios, companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions. These strategic moves allow for the consolidation of resources, acquisition of new technologies, and access to a wider customer base. Through mergers and acquisitions, companies can enhance their production capabilities, distribution networks, and overall competitiveness.

Overall, these strategic developments in the surface disinfectant market demonstrate the industry's commitment to meeting evolving customer needs, ensuring product efficacy, and achieving sustainable growth in a highly competitive landscape.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Competitive landscape

Competitive landscape of the global surface disinfectant market is fragmented with a number of key players operating on global and regional levels. Key players are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to expand their respective product portfolios and gain a robust footing in the global market. Some major companies profiled in the market report include Procter & Gamble, PDI EMEA Ltd, GOJO Industries, Inc., WM Barr, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., Carenowmedical, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PaxChem Ltd., and Ecolab.

