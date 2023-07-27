Outdoor LED Lighting Market Size, Growth, Statistics And Trends For 2023-2032

Outdoor LED Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the outdoor LED lighting market size is expected to grow to $47.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.71%.

The growth in the global outdoor LED lighting market is due to increasing number of construction and infrastructure projects. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest outdoor LED lighting market share. Major players in the outdoor LED lighting market include CREE Inc., Dialight PLC., General Electric Co., Osram Licht AG, Signify N.V.

Outdoor LED Lighting Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Communication: Wired, Wireless

• By Installation: New, Retrofit

• By Sales Channel: Retail Or Wholesale, Direct Sales, E-Commerce

• By Application: Streets And Roads, Architecture And Urban Landscape, Sports And Large Area, Tunnels, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Outdoor LED lighting is an illuminating device for outdoor lighting or reflecting surfaces. It can be permanently mounted or portable, and used for illumination, decoration, or advertisements. These lights are intended to be used for city road illumination, periphery lighting, heritage area outdoor lighting, and urban landscape lighting.

Read More On The Outdoor LED Lighting Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-LED-lighting-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Outdoor LED Lighting Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Outdoor LED Lighting Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

