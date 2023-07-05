Chromatography Resins Market Value To Cross $4.1 Billion By 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

chromatography resins industry generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON,, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Chromatography Resins Market by Type (Hydrophobic Interaction Resin, Multimodal or Mixed-Mode Resin, Size Exclusion Resin, Affinity Resin, Ion-Exchange Resin, and Others) and Application (Antibody Purification, Biomolecule Separation & Purification, Vaccination, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global chromatography resins industry generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in adoption in the biomolecule separation & purification industry and development of affinity and ion-exchange chromatographic resins drive the growth of the global chromatography resins market. However, high cost of production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, vaccine production and purification create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The chromatography resins market has been impacted positively during the Covid-19 pandemic, as these resins have been utilized in biomolecule separation & purifications, vaccination, and protein separation applications.

Protein A-derived chromatography resins are deployed for overcoming the purification challenges that occurred during the development of coronavirus vaccines. For instance, Repligen and Navigo teams developed affinity resins for downstream processing (DSP) for their ability to raise the purification speed and yield high-quality Covid-19 vaccines.

Affinity chromatographic resins can bind and isolate the target protein vaccine effectively from insipid and compound liquid mixtures. Moreover, different types of Covid-19 vaccines such as m-RNA based that are under development by BioNTech, Curevac, and Moderna have been deploying affinity resins during vaccine production processes.

The affinity resins segment to continue its lead position

during the forecast period

Based on type, the affinity resins segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its binding capacity, minimal ligand leakage, and selectivity for a wide series of antibody fragments in protein purification applications. Moreover, these resins lower down the process time and amount of resin usage during antibody fragment purification applications. However, the ion-exchange resins segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to its application in high-resolution protein separation for its maximum sample loading capacity and its role in enhancing process advancement flexibility and industrial throughput.

The antibody purification segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the antibody purification segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share of the global chromatography resins market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to advantages such as enhanced capacity, ability to address purification process demand, maximum-titer feedstocks, and requirement of mild elution conditions. The report also analyzes the segments including biomolecule separation & purification, vaccination, and others.

North America to maintain its dominant share by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is due to presence of large number of manufacturers and suppliers across U.S., adoption in several industries for gaining analytical data and purity of product based on the product applications, and rise in number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

Cytiva Lifesciences

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience

Generon

Repligen Corporation

Bio-Works

JNC Corporation

LAF-Biotechnology

Anatrace Products LLC.

