Nut Products Market Size Report And Competitive Landscape Overview For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Nut Products Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Nut Products Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nut products market size is predicted to reach $5.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The growth in the global nut products market is due to rising number of health-conscious people. Europe region is expected to hold the largest nut products market share. Major nut producing companies include Olam International, Barry Callebaut, Blue Diamond Growers, Kerry Group plc, Zentis Group.
Nut Products Market Segments
• By Product Type: Nut Butter, Nut Paste/Marzipan Paste/Persipan Paste, Nut Fillings with Cocoa, Nut Fillings without Cocoa, Caramelized Nuts, Nut Flour
• By Nut Type: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Cashews, Peanuts, Pistachios
• By Form: Roasted Form, Unroasted Form
• By Category: Organic, Conventional
• By Application: Industrial Food Manufacturers, Chocolate Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Cereals and Snack Bars, Beverages, Savoury Products, Foodservice & Bakeries, Bakery Shops
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nut products refer to nuts made up of seeds and dried fruit enclosed in a tough shell that provides many nutrients and antioxidants. These are used as typical snacks that are ideal for travel.
