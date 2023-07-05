Local Security Companies in Basingstoke Hampshire Prepare for School and College Summer Holidays
As local schools and colleges break up for summer holidays, pressure on construction site security, scaffolding and vacant property security companies heightens
We recently moved to this provider as our previous was not meeting our expectations. So glad we did! We are so happy with the service provided by them. A very professional, friendly team”BASINGSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local 24hr Basingstoke Security Guarding Keyholders Company, Basingstoke Security Keyholders Company based in Loddon Business Centre, offer reliable and flexible 24hr keyholder, intruder alarm response services across the Basingstoke, Hook, Crondall, Odiham, Fleet, Chineham, Oakley, Tadley, Aldermaston, Kingsclere, Farnham and north Hampshire areas.
— LG, FM Director of a global brand headquarters in Basingstoke
Working with sister companies, Bracknell Security Keyholders and Newbury Security Keyholders, the Basingstoke Security Keyholders company provide a comprehensive security service along the Bracknell - Basingstoke - Newbury corridor around the clock. These businesses are part of family-owned and run Property Security Group Limited.
The teams provide cost-effective mobile security patrol, daily unlocking & locking, building site scaffolding alarm hire, construction site security, vacant property security and temporary or permanent security guarding for businesses, private residential properties, schools, business parks, self-storage compounds and private airfields.
As the schools and college break for the long summer holiday, experience over 20 years, means that occurrences of youths breaking into construction sites, schools, college campuses, factories, vacant commercial premises and empty private residential properties - and climbing on building site scaffolding - will only increase. And at all times of day and night.
John Hicks of Basingstoke Security Keyholders Company says: "We know what is coming our way because it happens every year and now, with increased anti social behaviour, lack of parental control, badly behaved young people, stretched Police resources and families lacking the skills to manage their finances it will only get worse year on year."
So, Bracknell Security Keyholders, Newbury Security Keyholders, and the Basingstoke Security Keyholders companies have deployed additional mobile patrols by taking on additional staff and vehicles. As well as increasing the security presence on client premises, when making roving mobile patrols at random times, it will reduce further the rapid deployment of guards to respond to fire and intruder alarms.
For an informal discussion as to how Basingstoke Security Keyholders Company can provide you with peace of mind that your people, property and assets are protected by a local professional security business, please call Paul or John on 01256 831 838 or email info@basingstokekeyholders.com
John Hicks
Basingstoke Security Keyholders & Manned Guarding
256 831838
info@basingstokekeyholders.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter