Submit Release
News Search

There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,668 in the last 365 days.

Local Security Companies in Basingstoke Hampshire Prepare for School and College Summer Holidays

Basingstoke Security Keyholders 24hr mobile security patrols provide for a security officer visiting your premises an agreed number of times. Guards will check the property for issues to ensure they are fully secure with no windows or doors left unlocked

24hr mobile security patrols Basingstoke

SIA-licensed Security guards and security dog handlers The Security Industry Authority ( S.I.A.) licences Basingstoke Security Key Holders security guards. Following a compulsory training regime, all candidates must pass a fully accredited examination. T

construction site and vacant property security companies in Basingstoke

Basingstoke Security Key Holders daily, morning unlocking and evening locking, service will attend at agreed times to unlock or lock-up your business or school premises. There’s no personal risk to your staff having to lock up alone, or hold keys and cod

Daily security unlock and locking up services in Basingstoke

As local schools and colleges break up for summer holidays, pressure on construction site security, scaffolding and vacant property security companies heightens

We recently moved to this provider as our previous was not meeting our expectations. So glad we did! We are so happy with the service provided by them. A very professional, friendly team”
— LG, FM Director of a global brand headquarters in Basingstoke
BASINGSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local 24hr Basingstoke Security Guarding Keyholders Company, Basingstoke Security Keyholders Company based in Loddon Business Centre, offer reliable and flexible 24hr keyholder, intruder alarm response services across the Basingstoke, Hook, Crondall, Odiham, Fleet, Chineham, Oakley, Tadley, Aldermaston, Kingsclere, Farnham and north Hampshire areas.

Working with sister companies, Bracknell Security Keyholders and Newbury Security Keyholders, the Basingstoke Security Keyholders company provide a comprehensive security service along the Bracknell - Basingstoke - Newbury corridor around the clock. These businesses are part of family-owned and run Property Security Group Limited.

The teams provide cost-effective mobile security patrol, daily unlocking & locking, building site scaffolding alarm hire, construction site security, vacant property security and temporary or permanent security guarding for businesses, private residential properties, schools, business parks, self-storage compounds and private airfields.

As the schools and college break for the long summer holiday, experience over 20 years, means that occurrences of youths breaking into construction sites, schools, college campuses, factories, vacant commercial premises and empty private residential properties - and climbing on building site scaffolding - will only increase. And at all times of day and night.

John Hicks of Basingstoke Security Keyholders Company says: "We know what is coming our way because it happens every year and now, with increased anti social behaviour, lack of parental control, badly behaved young people, stretched Police resources and families lacking the skills to manage their finances it will only get worse year on year."

So, Bracknell Security Keyholders, Newbury Security Keyholders, and the Basingstoke Security Keyholders companies have deployed additional mobile patrols by taking on additional staff and vehicles. As well as increasing the security presence on client premises, when making roving mobile patrols at random times, it will reduce further the rapid deployment of guards to respond to fire and intruder alarms.

For an informal discussion as to how Basingstoke Security Keyholders Company can provide you with peace of mind that your people, property and assets are protected by a local professional security business, please call Paul or John on 01256 831 838 or email info@basingstokekeyholders.com

John Hicks
Basingstoke Security Keyholders & Manned Guarding
256 831838
info@basingstokekeyholders.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Local Security Companies in Basingstoke Hampshire Prepare for School and College Summer Holidays

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more