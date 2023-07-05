Human Microbiome Market is set to Reach US$ 552.92 Billion at a CAGR of 25.0% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global human microbiome market was valued at US$ 74.21 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 25.0% to reach US$ 552.92 billion by 2031.

The global market for human microbiomes was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The collection of all microbiotas found on or in human tissues, biofluids, and anatomical locations is known as the human microbiome.

Recent Development in the Global Human Microbiome Market:

In September 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals' RBX2660 exploratory microbiota-based live biotherapeutic research received FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approval for its ability to lower the recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) following antibiotic therapy.

Download the Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/human-microbiome-market/7940

Human Microbiome Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 74.21 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 552.92 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 25.0% from 2023-2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Disease, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infections related to microbials is driving the market revenue share.

The rising demand for personalized medicines is boosting market revenue growth.

Several advancements in microbial technology are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the human microbiome market revenue is the increasing elderly population and burden of illnesses linked to lifestyle. Furthermore, high impact rendering factors that are expected to promote market expansion include expanding funding efforts and government programs to encourage this research, contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, increased regulatory oversight of drugs based on the microbiome is expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product

Based on products, the global human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, drugs, medical food, and others. Due to a growing interest among consumers in preventative healthcare and the identification of efficient probiotic strains, the probiotics segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Disease

Based on the disease, the global human microbiome market is segmented into obesity and diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, endocrine & disorders, and others. The obesity segment accounts for the largest revenue share, followed by diabetes and cancer.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/human-microbiome-market/7940

Segmentation By Application

Based on application, the global human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. Due to the wide utilization during the Covid-19 pandemic, the microbiome therapeutics segment accounts for a significant revenue share in the global market for human microbiome.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global human microbiome market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to a sophisticated healthcare system, a rising geriatric population, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The top market players operating in the global market for human microbiome are as follows:

Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

Osel, Inc.

Rebiotix, Inc.

Enterome Biosciences SA

4D Pharma

Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC)

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global human microbiome market in-depth and analyzed the market characteristics, potential investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2021 Base Years - 2022 Forecasted Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Epidemiology Data of Top Indications MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Probiotics Prebiotics Drugs Medical Food Others GLOBAL HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE Obesity & Diabetes Autoimmune Disorders Cancer Gastrointestinal Disorders Endocrine Disorders Others GLOBAL HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Therapeutics Diagnostics

HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-7940

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Acute Flaccid Myelitis Market by Treatment Type (Pharmacological Treatment, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Plasmapheresis, and Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) Therapy Market by Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Hydatid Disease Treatment Market by Drug (Mebendazole, Albendazole), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

High-Grade Neuroendocrine Neoplasms Market by Drug Class (Platinum Coordination Complexes, Somatostatin Analogues), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Postoperative Pain Medication Market by Drug Class (NSAIDS, Opioids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech: https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/