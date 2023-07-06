Snowray introduces a 14-Day Free Trial of its API, Inviting Organizations to Analyze System Integration Options
Discover seamless integration with Snowray's terminology server backend: Explore standard and customizable interfaces for managing clinical terminologiesBUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2i Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare terminology management tools, announced the launch of a 14-day free trial of the Snowray terminology server API, providing users with an opportunity to experiment with the standard HL7 FHIR and the custom REST API the server offers. This enables experimenting with and testing the capabilities of the underlying engine, empowering organizations to integrate with other healthcare systems that utilize terminology standards.
Snowray's API serves as the foundation of terminology service offerings, facilitating seamless integration and improved management of terminologies across various systems. With the 14-day free trial, users gain access to a comprehensive demonstration of Snowray's API, allowing them to explore its versatility and efficiency in managing resources and ensuring data interoperability.
Throughout the trial period, users can leverage the API's documentation and viewer to access Snowray's extensive database of clinical terminology standards, like SNOMED CT, ICD-10, ICD-11, LOINC and other FHIR resources. By harnessing the power of the API, organizations can streamline content management workflows, improve content retrieval, and maintain a consistent set of terminology standards used in healthcare documentation.
Snowray's free trial offers users a comprehensive suite of features aimed at enhancing organizational efficiency and teamwork. Alongside the API, users gain access to a sneak peek of the following functionalities:
Collaborative Resource Management: Simplify the management and organization of standard resources by enabling centralized control. Foster effective teamwork by facilitating multiple users to contribute, review, and update terminologies and derivatives.
Governance and Syndication: Ensure revision-controlled maintenance and automatic distribution of content to downstream terminology servers.
To take advantage of Snowray's 14-day free trial and explore the full potential of its API and organizational features, interested users can create an account by visiting the official website at https://snowray.app. Following the trial period, users can choose from flexible pricing plans to continue benefiting from Snowray’s healthcare terminology solutions.
About B2i Healthcare
B2i Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare terminology management tools, specializing in innovative solutions that enable effective management and integration of terminologies in healthcare systems. Committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, B2i Healthcare continues to advance healthcare terminology management to enhance interoperability and improve patient care.
