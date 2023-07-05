Gentle Dentistry Offers Dental Implants And Osseointegration Assistance To Their Patients
The well-known clinic provides dental implants to offer solutions for permanent tooth damage.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Dentistry, a renowned dental clinic, is pleased to announce the introduction of dental implants in San Diego as a part of their comprehensive dental services. The clinic aims to improve oral health and quality of life for their valued patients by providing permanent solutions for tooth damage.
Gentle Dentistry enhances its patients’ oral health and overall well-being by incorporating dental implants into its oral treatment alternatives. The team at Gentle Dentistry adopts a systematic procedure to help their patients make informed decisions.
Dr. Maggie Abadan stated, “We are pleased to offer dental implants to our patients. Our goal is to prioritize patient comfort and offer our patients corrective solutions for permanent tooth damage.”
The R&D team at Gentle Dentistry reported that according to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 69 percent of adults between the ages of 35 and 44 had lost at least one permanent tooth. This alarming statistic highlights the pressing need for reliable tooth replacement options. Gentle Dentistry has responded by incorporating dental implants into its repertoire of advanced dental treatments.
The professionals at Gentle Dentistry explain how dental implants are biocompatible tooth replacements that mimic the natural tooth structure. The treatment includes a titanium post, an abutment, and a customized dental crown. The titanium post is surgically placed into the jawbone, where it fuses with the surrounding bone through a process called Osseointegration. These implants offer a reliable solution for individuals suffering from tooth loss.
Dr. Abadan, the lead dentist at Gentle Dentistry, explains, “The Osseointegration process is crucial for the long-term success of dental implants. It creates a strong foundation for the implant.”
Once the Osseointegration process is complete, the implant restoration stage begins. During this phase, an abutment is attached to the titanium post, which serves as a connector for the dental crown. The dental crown is built to match the surrounding teeth’ color, shape, and size. It is then secured onto the abutment, providing the intended outcome.
Dental implants offer numerous benefits, such as improved speech, enhanced chewing efficiency and preventing bone loss in the jaw. As a result, this allows patients to regain the confidence and functionality of a natural tooth.
Gentle Dentistry collaborates with its team of experienced dental professionals to perform dental implant procedures with utmost precision and care.
Dr. Shabnam Pedram added, “From the initial consultation to the final restoration, our compassionate team ensures that each patient receives personalized attention and top-notch dental care.”
Gentle Dentistry’s dental implants offer a long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing alternative for individuals seeking a reliable solution to permanent tooth damage.
Gentle Dentistry is a leading dental clinic in Carmel Valley, San Diego. With a highly skilled and compassionate professional team, Gentle Dentistry provides comprehensive dental services. These include general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and same-day dental implants in San Diego. The dental clinic is known for its commitment to patient satisfaction and exceptional dental care. Over the years, the clinic has established Gentle Dentistry as a trusted name in the community.
