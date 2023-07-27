Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Market Growth Drivers And Trends For 2023-2032
Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
July 27, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Global Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s life science and chemical instrumentation market forecast, the life science and chemical instrumentation market size is expected to reach $71.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.61%.
The growth in the life science instrumentation market is due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest life science and chemical instrumentation market share. Major players in the life science and chemical instrumentation market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation.
Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Market Segments
• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencers and Amplifiers, Flow Cytometry, Spectroscopy, Electrophoresis, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Other Technologies
• By Application: Cell Culture And Cell Therapy, Cancer Research, Drug Discovery, Genomics, In Vitro Fertilization, Bioprocess, Metabolomics, Proteomics, Other Applications
• By End Users: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization (CRO), Academia And Research Institutes
• By Geography: The global life science and chemical instrumentation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Life science and chemical instrumentation refer to medical devices that are utilized to serve the purpose of a quality test of the products, control and monitor the process in manufacturing plants, test the quality of food products, and handle laboratory information. These are used to monitor and regulate processes in research and development activities in industrial laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology, and academic sectors.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Market Trends
4. Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
