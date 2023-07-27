Industrial Sugar Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Sugar Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial sugar market size is expected to grow to $57.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.
The growth in the global industrial sugar market is due to rise in confectionery products like dairy items. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial sugar market share. Major players in the industrial sugar market include Cargill Incorporated, Tereos, Nordzucker AG, EID Parry, Südzucker AG.
Industrial Sugar Market Segments
• By Type: White Sugar, Brown Sugar, Liquid Sugar
• By Source: Cane, Beet
• By Form: Granulated, Powder, Syrup
• By Application: Dairy, Bakery, Confectionary, Beverages, Frozen Foods, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global industrial sugar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial sugar is made from sugarcane molasses or sugar beets and goes through a number of process cycles, including extraction, cleaning, crystallization, and drying. Industrial sugar is used as a preservative to prevent the growth of microorganisms and the formation of large ice crystals in frozen products such as ice cream.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Sugar Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Sugar Industry Worth And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
