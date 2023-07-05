Formulation Development Outsourcing Market : Anticipated Growth to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2031 | 9% CAGR

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global formulation development outsourcing industry was estimated at $22.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $51.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

The formulation development outsourcing market refers to the business of outsourcing the development of pharmaceutical formulations to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) or contract research organizations (CROs). This market has been growing steadily in recent years, as pharmaceutical companies seek to reduce costs and accelerate drug development timelines by outsourcing various aspects of their R&D processes.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals and advanced drug delivery systems drives the growth of the global formulation development outsourcing market. However, structural changes in the pharmaceutical sector and lack of funds to complete the medication development process through formulation development restrain the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, global awareness of vaccines and extensive R&D works have paved the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

Several countries happened to introduce new measures to thrust the demand for domestic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), which boosted the global formulation development outsourcing market in several ways.

Rapid advancements in research & development activities also impacted the market positively.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

By services type, the formulation development segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global formulation development outsourcing market revenue. This is because formulation development plays a crucial role in creating stable and patient-acceptable drug preparations and forms. The pre-formulation segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that in pre-formulation, the physicochemical qualities of drug materials are described which ease the research process.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏-

By route of administration, the injectable segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around three-fourths of the global formulation development outsourcing market revenue. This is owing to the fact that the injectable formulation development is sterile pharmaceutical entities that are administered to the human body via injection. The oral segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% by 2031. This is attributed to the introduction of substances using tablets, capsules, and controlled time-release preparations that do not need the assistance of trained professionals.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

By end-user, the pharmaceutical industries segment held around three-fourths of the global formulation development outsourcing market share in 2021, and is projected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The fact that pharmaceutical industries provide medicines for the individual treatment of various types of diseases propels the growth of the segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 –

By region, North America contributed to around one-third of the global formulation development outsourcing market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period. Advancements in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector with cutting-edge technological developments fuel the market growth.

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Syngene international limited

Catalent Inc.

Piramal Pharma Limited

Intertek Group PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global formulation development outsourcing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

