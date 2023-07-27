Defense IT Spending Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Defense IT Spending Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Defense IT Spending Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s defense IT spending market forecast, the defense IT spending market size is expected to grow to $111.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.
The growth in the defense IT spending industry is due to rising political tensions. North America region is expected to hold the largest defense industry market share. Major players in the defense IT spending market include Leidos Holdings Inc., Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation.
Defense IT Spending Market Segments
• By Type: Services, Hardware, Software
• By Force: Defense Forces, Civilian Forces
• By Application: IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Defense Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, IT Application, Logistics and Assets Management, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global defense IT spending market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Defense IT spending is the expenditure of any collection of computers, software, and networks of defense systems. IT is the money spent by a government to provide its military with various technologies and infrastructure.
