Metolius Disrupts the Survey Software Market with its Innovative Platform for Enhanced Data Analysis & Reporting

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metolius, a new provider of survey software solutions, announces the launch of its innovative platform that revolutionizes the way organizations analyze, and report survey data. With advanced analytics and AI-powered features, Metolius empowers businesses to gain valuable insights, make data-driven decisions, and enhance their overall performance through the power of intelligent questionnaires.

Metolius is a comprehensive and user-friendly survey software that simplifies the entire survey process from start to finish. Users can effortlessly create surveys, distribute them to participants, collect responses, and leverage the platform's automated analytics capabilities. Unlike traditional survey tools, Metolius offers a seamless experience by allowing users to build, deploy, collect, analyze, and generate reports—all within a single platform.

"Metolius is designed to transform how businesses extract valuable insights from survey data," said Desh Urs, Founder of Metolius and CEO of iBridge LLC, the parent company backing the platform. "Our goal is to empower organizations with advanced analytics and reporting capabilities that enable them to make informed decisions and drive positive change."

Metolius incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence to provide users with dynamic data analysis and visualization. The platform's powerful tools automatically summarize results, facilitate in-depth data exploration, and present findings through tailored reports. By eliminating the need to extract and export data to different analytics and reporting programs, Metolius offers a streamlined solution for maximizing the value of survey data--saving users hours of time in analysis and reporting.

Behind the scenes, Metolius boasts a highly experienced team dedicated to delivering a next-generation survey software. Their expertise in survey creation, data analysis, and report generation ensures that clients receive exceptional service and support throughout their survey journey.

One of the standout features of Metolius is the Enterprise edition's Survey-as-a-Service Advanced Reporting Module. This strategic business value-add equips users with enhanced reporting capabilities to measure, assess, benchmark, analyze, and present surveys effectively. The Advanced Reporting Module, exclusively available to Enterprise level subscribers, offers industry-leading features that empower businesses to gain comprehensive insights and drive actionable outcomes.

Key features of the Metolius Enterprise edition include heatmap visualization, word cloud generation, key drivers identification, proximity charting, commentary blocks, Likert chart block with benchmarking and actions, action plan creation, benchmark upload, prepopulated data reference, open-ended question featuring, supplemental documents integration, and snapshot chart visualization (pie, donut, speedometer, etc.).

Additionally, Metolius offers Professional Service Engagements, which include expert survey conversions and custom survey creation tailored to clients' specific needs. The dedicated team of experts at Metolius possesses extensive experience in survey creation, data analysis, and report generation. Their collaborative approach ensures that clients maximize the benefits of the software and services provided.

To learn more about Metolius and explore its advanced features, visit the official website at metoliusaa.com (Metolius Advanced Analytics). For information about Desh Urs, Founder of Metolius and iBridge LLC, the parent company, please visit ibridgellc.com/about.

About Metolius®

Metolius is a full-service survey software that combines powerful analytics and advanced reporting capabilities. With a user-friendly interface and AI-driven features, Metolius enables organizations to build, deploy, collect responses, and analyze survey data seamlessly. The platform is designed to empower businesses with valuable insights for informed decision-making.

Contact: info@metoliusaa.com