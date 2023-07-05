Global Marine Engines Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Marine Engines Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Marine Engines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the marine engines market research. As per TBRC’s marine engines market forecast, the marine engines market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.17 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.7% through the forecast period.

Growth in international marine freight transport is expected to drive the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest marine engines market share. Major players in the marine engines market include Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Volvo Penta, Yanmar Holdings Co Ltd., Wärtsilä , Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg Co Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions, Volkswagen Group, WinGD, Siemens Energy, Wabtec, Isotta Fraschini Motori, CNPC Jichai Power Company Limited.

Marine Engines Market Segments

1) By Engine Type: Diesel Engine, Gas Turbine, Natural Engine, Other Engine Types

2) By Ship Type: Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ship

3) By Fuel Type: Heavy Fuel Oil, Intermediate Fuel Oil, Marine Diesel Oil, Marine Gas Oil, LNG, Other Fuel Types

4) By Stroke: Four Stroke, Two Stroke

5) By Power Range: Up to 1,000 HP, 1,001–5,000 HP, 5,001–10,000 HP, 10,001–20,000 HP, Above 20,000 HP

These types of engines refer to a heat engine used to transform heat energy into mechanical energy by burning fuel to propel a ship. It is installed or planned to be installed on a marine vessel. These types of engines are categorized as propulsion marine engine, which propels or guides the movement of a ship through the sea, and auxiliary marine engine refers to a propulsion-less marine engine.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Marine Engines Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Marine Engines Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

