Protein Alternatives Market

The growth of the protein alternatives market is greatly influenced by the growth in R&D in food technology and the regular launch of the new product”

Due to the rise in demand for edible insects, the cigarette protein alternative industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the consumption of clean proteins as well as growing awareness of consumers and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources drive the growth of the global protein alternatives market. However, stringent regulatory compliances along with the inability to digest protein restrict the market growth. Moreover, growing R&D in food technology and the regular launch of the new product by key players present new opportunities in the coming years.

The protein alternatives market size was valued at $16.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $73.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. Protein alternative product demand is projected to be fueled by an increase in the consumption of clean proteins as well as by growth in consumer awareness and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources. Consumer awareness of the value of clean protein in a daily diet for sustaining energy and managing weight is expected to have a beneficial effect on the protein alternatives market growth.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The major players analyzed for the global Protein alternatives industry are Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia, Aspire Food Group, Axiom Foods Inc, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Enterra Feed Corporation, Entomo Farms, Glanbia PLC, Now Foods, Pond Technologies Holdings Inc, Protix B.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company. Bluebiotech International GmbH, Calysta, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Cellena Inc., JR Unique Foods Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Plantible Foods, Inc., Roquette Frères, String Bio, MycoTechnology, Inc, Farbest Brands.

On the basis of distribution channel, the protein alternatives market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, chemist or drugstore, specialty store, and online store. The hypermarkets and supermarkets protein alternatives segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the hypermarkets and supermarkets usually span over a large area and display a wide range of brands in one particular store. In addition, they are especially located near dietary supplements areas for convenience and easy accessibility.

In 2021, North America accounted for 41.5% share in the global protein alternatives market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Consumers in North America are worried about the additives used in food. In addition, the increased consumer focus on preventive healthcare and the rise in demand for nutrient-dense components propel the sales of alternative protein, particularly in the U.S. and Canada.

Based on application, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Protein alternatives products, such as insect, plant-based and others, are widely consumed in the food & beverages industry.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in consumer preference for plant-based food and ingredients, surge in awareness and demand for protein-rich food products, versatile functionality and compatibility of plant-based protein with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and surge in adoption of clean-label trends. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.

On the other side, there is a lack of regulatory certainty for edible insect applications in the food business. The effects of eating edible insects can vary from person to person, making the clearance process more difficult. In turn, this limits the development of insect-based proteins. The market is also being hampered by allergies related to many protein alternatives, such as those derived from plants and insects.

