Global Polyacrylamide Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polyacrylamide market forecast, the polyacrylamide market size is predicted to reach a value of $S7.19 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global polyacrylamide market is due to the increase in need for wastewater treatment. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyacrylamide market share. Major polyacrylamide companies include BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, SNF Floerger Group, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Solvay, Solenis, Ashland Inc., Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd., Daqing Petrochemical Company, Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt. Ltd., King Union Group.

Polyacrylamide Market Segments

● By Product: Anionic, Cationic, Nonionic, Other Products

● By Physical From: Powder, Liquid, Emulsion, Or Dispersions

● By End User: Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Mining, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyacrylamide is a synthetic resin produced by polymerizing acrylamide, particularly a water-soluble polymer used to stabilize or form gels, and can be used as a clarifying or thickening agent. Polyacrylamide is used in a variety of applications, the most common of which is the separation of solids and liquids in the industrial and municipal wastewater sectors.

