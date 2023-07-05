Peripheral IV Catheters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s peripheral IV catheters market forecast, the peripheral IV catheters market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.5 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global peripheral IV catheters market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest peripheral IV catheters market share. Major peripheral IV catheters companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical Inc., Vygon, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Medical Components.

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Segments

● By Product Type: Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

● By Technology: Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC), Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

● By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peripheral IV catheters refer to a thin, flexible tube that is placed into a vein to deliver medications and nutritional supplements. Peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) are used for therapeutic purposes such as the administration of medications, fluids, or blood products, as well as blood sampling.

