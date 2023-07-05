Global Green Data Center Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Green Data Center Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Green Data Center Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers green data center market analysis and every facet of the green data center market research. As per TBRC’s green data center market forecast, the green data center market size is predicted to reach a value of $139.93 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.6% through the forecast period.
The growing energy consumption by data centers is expected to propel the green data center market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest green data center market share. Major players in the market include Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, Delta Electronics, Rittal, Eaton, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Huawei Technologies, Siemens, Nortek Air Solutions.
Green Data Center Market Segments
1) By Components: Solutions, Services
2) By Data Center Size: Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers
3) By Verticals: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Other Verticals
This type of data center refer to a data repository with mechanical, lighting, electrical, and computer systems that are designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental effect. Organizations utilize data centers to handle, store and distribute huge amounts of information. Advanced technologies and methods are used in the design and operation of this type of data center.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Green Data Center Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
