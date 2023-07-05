At A CAGR of 25.3%, Data Science Platform Market Size To Hit USD 1,141.95 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising cloud computing and increasing use of big data analytics are factors driving market revenue growth

Data Science Platform Market USD 119.00 Billion in 2022 will Hit USD 1,141.95 Billion in 2032 – at a CAGR of 25.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Data Science Platform Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Data Science Platform Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The global data science platform market size reached USD 119.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rising demand for data-driven decision-making are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Data Science Platform Market Report:

Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Alteryx, Inc., Dataiku, TIBCO Software Inc., Databricks, Cloudera, Inc., and The MathWorks

Some Key Highlights From the Report

- The services segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Demand for data science platform services has been rising in recent years as many organizations are recognizing the value of data-driven decision-making. These services help businesses process and analyze large amounts of data, identify patterns and insights, and make data-driven decisions.

- The on-premises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. An on-premises deployment allows organizations to tailor their data science platform to their specific needs and requirements. This can include customizing the platform to integrate with other systems, or building custom algorithms and models. Organizations have more control over their data and can better ensure compliance with regulations and industry standards by keeping data on-premises.

- The large enterprises segment revenue is expected to register significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Demand for data science platforms in large enterprises continues to rise as these organizations look to leverage data to drive business decisions and gain a competitive edge. These platforms provide a way for data scientists and other analysts to easily access, process, and analyze large volume of data.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Data Science Platform Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Platform

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Consulting

Support and maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises

Cloud

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Data Science Platform Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Data Science Platform Market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Data Science Platform Market

-To showcase the development of the Data Science Platform Market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Data Science Platform Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Data Science Platform Market

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Data Science Platform Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Data Science Platform Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

