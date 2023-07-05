Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market analysis. As per TBRC’s recycled polyethylene terephthalate market forecast, the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.67 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for sustainable packaging solutions is driving the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest recycled polyethylene terephthalate market share. Major recycled polyethylene terephthalate market leaders include Placon Corporation, Verdeco Recycling Midwest Inc., Montello Spa, Antares Chem Private Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co. Ltd., PolyQuest Inc., Evergreen Plastics, Phoenix Technologies Ltd., M&G Chemicals S.A, LIBOLON, Clear Path Recycling LLC.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segments

1) By Product: Clear, Colored

2) By Application: Fiber, Sheet and Film, Strapping, Food & Beverage Containers and Bottles, Non-Food Containers and Bottles

3) By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Construction

This type of plastic (PET) is a recyclable plastic resin. It is actually a polyester, created by the mixture of two monomers, namely, modified ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid. This type of plastic is often recycled into new PET containers, carpet, clothing, protective packaging, industrial strapping, automotive parts, construction materials, tennis balls, and tennis ball canisters.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

