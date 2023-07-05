Global Cold Chain Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cold chain packaging market research. As per TBRC’s cold chain packaging market forecast, the cold chain packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $46.57 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.6% through the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest cold chain packaging market share. Major players in the cold chain packaging market include Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak Industries Inc., Sofrigam Company, CCL Industries., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Thermosafe, Intelsius (A DGP Company), Dgp Intelsius LLC, Softbox Systems.

Cold Chain Packaging Market Segments

1) By Product: Crates, Insulated Container And Boxes, Cold Packs, Lable, Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

2) By Application: Fruits And Vegetables, Fruit And Pulp Concentrates, Dairy Products, Fish, Meat And Seafood, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals, Bakery And Confectionaries

3) By Material Type: Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Vacuum insulated panel (VIP) solutions, Polyurethane (PUR)

This type of chain packaging refers to a packaging system designed to maintain temperature-sensitive payloads at the correct temperature like cold, warm, frozen and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cold Chain Packaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cold Chain Packaging Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

