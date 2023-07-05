Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Aerospace 3D Printing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Aerospace 3D Printing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace 3D Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aerospace 3D printing market. As per TBRC’s aerospace 3D printing market forecast, the aerospace 3D printing market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.08 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.6% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for lightweight parts and components from the aerospace 3D printing industry is driving the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest aerospace 3D printing market share. Major aerospace 3D printing market leaders include Norsk Titanium, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH, Arcam AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Ultimaker B.V., Stratasys Ltd., GE Aviation, Airbus SE, Safran SA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Exone Company, MTU Aero Engines AG, Höganäs AB, Oerlikon Group, Renishaw.

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Segmentation

1) By Material Type: Metals, Plastics, Ceramics

2) By Industry Type: Aircraft, Spacecraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3) By Printer Technology Type: Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

4) By Process Type: Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Sheet Lamination, Vat Photo-Polymerization

5) By Application: Structural Components, Engine Components, Space Components

This type of aircraft 3D printing refers to 3D printing of products and systems for the aerospace industry. 3D printing involves manufacturing three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The aerospace industry uses 3D printing to manufacture aerospace components such as door handles, light housings, control wheels, and interior dashboard designs. It is used to produce end-use parts, prototypes, alleviate supply chain constraints, limit warehouse space, cut storage costs, and decrease wasteful production materials.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aerospace 3D Printing Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

