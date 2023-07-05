Williston Barracks / Truck in Smuggler's Notch
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1004188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07-04-2023 / 1424 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Smuggler's Notch, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Trucks Prohibited in Smuggler's Notch
Operator: Byambadorj Avirmed
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Harbor City, CA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a tractor trailer unit attempting to drive through Smuggler's Notch. Troopers located the tractor trailer and assisted with backing the truck and trailer out of the Notch. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Byambadorj Avirmed, who told Troopers that he observed all the posted signs but continued anyways. Avirmed was issued a ticket for operating in the Notch. This was the second truck to make its way into Smuggler’s Notch this year.