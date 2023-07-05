Williston Barracks / Truck in Smuggler's Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1004188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07-04-2023 / 1424 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Smuggler's Notch, Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Trucks Prohibited in Smuggler's Notch

Operator: Byambadorj Avirmed

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Harbor City, CA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a tractor trailer unit attempting to drive through Smuggler's Notch. Troopers located the tractor trailer and assisted with backing the truck and trailer out of the Notch. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Byambadorj Avirmed, who told Troopers that he observed all the posted signs but continued anyways. Avirmed was issued a ticket for operating in the Notch. This was the second truck to make its way into Smuggler’s Notch this year.