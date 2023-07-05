Land Mobile Radio Market Size Expected To Reach $29.97 Billion By 2027

Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s land mobile radio market forecast, the land mobile radio market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.97 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global land mobile radio industry is due to an increase in the usage of land mobile radio (LMR) systems in military applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest land mobile radio market share. Major land mobile radio companies include Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Cartel Communication Systems Inc., BK Technologies, TE Connectivity Ltd., Sepura Ltd.

Land Mobile Radio Market Segments

● By Type: Hand Portable, In-Vehicle (Mobile)

● By Technology: Analog, Digital

● By Frequency: 25-174 (VHF), 200-512 (UHF), 700 MHZ And Above

● By Application: Commercial, Public Safety, Mining, Oil and Gas, Energy, Defense, Transportation, Construction, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5837&type=smp

Land mobile radio (LMR) is a wireless communications technology that is primarily utilised for vital communications by public safety groups such as police, firefighters, and other emergency response organizations. LMR systems are widely used in the commercial world, including industrial, transportation, utilities, security, logistics, and even the military, in addition to the public safety sector. It enables push-to-talk two-way communication between radio transceivers.

Read More On The Land Mobile Radio Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/land-mobile-radio-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Land Mobile Radio Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Land Mobile Radio Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-broadcastings-global-market-report

Radio Station Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-station-global-market-report

Mobile Computer Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-computer-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC