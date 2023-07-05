Thermoplastic Composite Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s thermoplastic composite market forecast, the thermoplastic composite market size is predicted to reach a value of $24.29 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global thermoplastic composite industry is due to the growth in demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest thermoplastic composite market share. Major thermoplastic composite companies include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Solvay, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon, AVANCO GmbH, Teijin Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., Covestro AG.

Thermoplastic Composite Market Segments

● By Product Type: Short Fiber Thermoplastics, Glass Mat Thermoplastics, Long Fiber Thermoplastics, Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics

● By Fiber Type: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fiber Types

● By Resin Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Other Resin Types

● By End-Use Industry: Transportation, Consumer goods & electronics, Wind Energy, Sports & Leisure, Construction, Aersopace & Defense, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The term "thermoplastic composite" refers to a material that consists of a thermoplastic matrix combined with reinforcing material such as short, long, or continuous glass fibers or carbon fibers. They are manufactured through injection molding, compression molding, tape placement, winding, and thermoforming techniques. The advantages of thermoplastic composites include short cycle times, flexibility in the production process, recycling opportunities, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Thermoplastic Composite Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Thermoplastic Composite Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

