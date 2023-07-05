White Goods Market Size Expected To Reach $977 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s “White Goods Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the white goods market analysis. As per TBRC’s white goods market forecast, the white goods market size is predicted to reach a value of $977.13 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9% through the forecast period.
The increase in the adoption of smart home appliances by customers to the reduced workload is expected to propel the white goods market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest white goods market share. Major players in the market include Blue Star Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, TCL Corporation, Voltas Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Onida, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Electrolux.
White Goods Market Segments
1) By Type: Cleaning Equipment, Preservation & Cooking Equipment, Heating & Cooling Equipment, Other Types
2) By Application: Offline Sales, Online Sales
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Retail Store, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels
4) By End User: Private Sector, Domestic, Corporate, Public Sector, Government, Hospitals
These types of goods refer to large household appliances or electrical goods used for domestic purposes. Traditionally, these types of goods were made of enamel-coated materials that were white, but over time, these types of goods are available in multiple colors.
