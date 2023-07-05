Food Ingredients Market has shown tremendous potential & is projected to reach an impressive $475.4 Bn by 2031

Food Ingredients Market

The growth of the global population is increasing the requirement for food, beverages, and nutraceuticals to fulfill their demand.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global food ingredients industry is estimated to generate $270.2 billion in 2021 and $475.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Rise in demand for packaged and processed food, an upsurge in the demand for natural food colors from various end-use industries, including food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat & poultry, and seafood, rise in consumers' need for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population, an increase in the demand for functional ingredients, and a rise in disposable income of consumers fuel the growth of the global food ingredients market. However, regulatory guidelines by government to regulate food ingredients hinder the market growth.

Players operating in the global food ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their food ingredients market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated (TIC Gums, Inc), Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, Südzucker Group (BENEO), Tate and Lyle PLC, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Chemelco International B.V., Givaudan International S.A. (Naturex S.A.), Palsgaard A/S, Univar, Inc., Corbion NV, Huber Corporation(CP Kelco U.S., Inc.), Kao Corporation, Nexira SAS, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, ATP Group, Novozymes, Aromata Group S.r.L (Fiorio Colori S.p.A), Kalsec, Inc., Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Certain portions of the population may benefit from fat replacers in particular ways. The most expected advantages are a lower overall fat intake and, as a result, a lower calorie intake from fat. It is unclear whether those who consume a lot of partially or completely no digestible fat replacements benefit from calorie reduction eventually or not. To maintain calorie consumption, many people decrease their total food intake. Fat replacer consumption might cause nutritional issues. Moreover, the availability of other nutrients may be reduced if fat replacements are partially or completely non-digestible. Similarly, fat replacers may impair normal gastrointestinal function or flora. Thus, the adverse effects of fat replacers restrict the food ingredients market growth.

The food ingredients market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into flavors, color additives, preservatives, fat replacers, sweeteners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, & binders, thickeners, pH control agents, nutrients, and others. Depending on the application, it is segregated into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and animal feed. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of type, the sweetener segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of revenue, during the food ingredients market forecast period.

According to the food ingredients market analysis, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the food ingredients industry from 2022 to 2031.

According to the food ingredients market trends, on the basis of the country in North America, the U.S. was the largest market for food ingredients in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

With the evolution of technology, industrial businesses are adopting new sources of emulsifiers to improve product quality, boost efficiency, and minimize processing time. For decades, emulsion technology has been used in the food industry to produce a wide range of products such as homogenized milk, creams, dips, dressings, sauces, desserts, and toppings.

Significant advances in emulsion science, on the other hand, have lately resulted in revolutionary approaches for improving food quality and usability. Silica particles, wheat protein micro gels, pea protein micro gels, and other new advancements in emulsion technologies assist producers to bind the chemicals effectively, lowering the time required to complete the process, which is expected to fuel the growth of the emulsifier market. Starch is the most common type of carbohydrate consumed by humans. It is a plentiful, inexpensive, naturally occurring, and easily accessible basic food.

