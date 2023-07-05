Team Ignite Partner’s with Tribe Tokes, Launches First Line of CBD Products

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEM Enterprises LLC dba Team Ignite is excited to announce a new partnership with TribeTokes, a hemp and cannabis product manufacturer. As part of this partnership with TribeTokes, Team Ignite will be able to offer a variety of hemp derived gummies and pain cream products to veterans, athletes, and our broader constituents. Team Ignite chose to work with TribeTokes because they are a women-owned and operated business producing some of the most therapeutic products on the market. TribeTokes was at the cutting edge of the clean movement as one of the first companies to manufacture products with no unhealthy fillers or cutting agents and only use the highest quality plant materials.

According to Team Ignite, Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, “Our gummy line will feature TribeTokes' live resin components which takes fresh frozen hemp or cannabis plants directly from a farm and extracts the oils from the fresh frozen material to preserve the terpenes and plant compounds that allow the gummies to pack a therapeutic punch”. Finally, TribeTokes is known as a leader in the Hemp and Cannabis community engaging in advocacy and diversity efforts and, over-all highly aligned with Team Ignite’s values of supporting women, minority groups, and a diverse group of partners, customers, and collaborators. All products are available on our website and other retailers. Learn more: CBD VS PAIN

About BEM Enterprises LLC
BEM Enterprises LLC dba TEAM IGNITE is a management consulting, MBE, veteran-owned company, and a trusted advisor to leading businesses, governments, and institutions. A leading provider in people, organizational, and workforce transformation, DE&I, energy, utility consulting, data and analytics.

About

Our communications department is led by our Communications Director who manages a team of experienced media experts. Together, they navigate the intersection of government, business, and public opinion. Our team's years of public and private sector experience are filled with media advisory to a wide range of elected officials, thought leaders, and senior corporate and nonprofit executives. Through our personal and professional relationships, we have been able to consistently over-deliver while preserving our client's integrity.

