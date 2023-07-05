Registration Opening for “Web and Application Accessibility Workshop (2023)”

MACAU, July 5 - The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will hold the “Web and Application Accessibility Workshop (2023)” on 19th August this year. The purposes of this activity are to raise public awareness of web and application accessibility and encourage all sectors of the community to follow the “Web Content Accessibility Guidelines” 2.1 AA-level standard, developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), so that the relevant content can better meet the needs of users. The workshop is free and has 50 seats.

People aged 16 or above who are interested in learning about web and application accessibility are welcome to participate (Priority will be given to employees of non-profit institutions in Macao in the area of social services). Online registration is available from 09:00 on 5th July, 2023 on the web page of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center https://events.cpttm.org.mo/seminar/259, and the deadline for registration is 17:30 on 21st July, 2023.

For details of the activity, please visit the website of CTT (Telecommunication Area) (http://telecommunications.ctt.gov.mo). In case of any enquiries about this workshop, please contact Ms. Lai (Tel: 8396 8895) or Mr. Lu (Tel: 8396 8894) of the Public Relations and Communications Area of CTT, or email to prtelecom@ctt.gov.mo.