Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, Applauds AMMWEC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, applauded the American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council, AMMWEC, for creating a platform for Muslim and multifaith women to promote, human rights, women's rights and educate women about issues that matter to them like gender based violence and discrimination, and misogyny.
"It is so important for women of all faiths to come together and support each other. We must stand up for each other's rights, and fight for religious freedom, which will ultimately lead to a more prosperous economy," she said.
AMMWEC was founded in 2011 in response to the tragedy of 9/11. Muslim women came together to stand with law enforcement and interfaith communities to build resilience to strengthen Muslim and interfaith communities in strengthen communities in the United States. The organization works to empower Muslim and multifaith women through education and advocacy.
"We are so grateful to have the support of Nelson Mandela's granddaughter," said AMMWEC founder and president, Anila Ali. "Her grandfather was an incredible champion of human rights, and we are honored to carry on his legacy."
AMMWEC has already made great strides in promoting religious freedom and women's rights. In 2016, the organization launched a national campaign to educate women about their rights under the law. The campaign was a huge success, reaching over 1,000 women in just a few months.
"We are so proud of the work we are doing to empower Muslim and multifaith women," said Ali at the Marrakech Forum, hosted by AMMWEC and Empower Women Media.. "It is so important that we stand together and fight for our rights."
Anila Ali
