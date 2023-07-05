Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy Announces Their First Japanese-to-English Subtitling Contest
~Try your Hand at Translating Director Akiyoshi Imazeki’s Kamaishi Ramen Story~
This summer, the Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy (JVTA) will be holding a Japanese-to-English Subtitling Contest. This contest will be the first for J-to-E subtitle translation by JVTA.
The JVTA Japanese-to-English Subtitling Contest will have participants submit their entries for English subtitles for a scene from a Japanese film. The goal of the contest is to generate both interest in visual media translation, and worldwide interest in Japanese media. Participation is easy, as no fee is involved, and no prior experience in translation is necessary. This contest is mainly geared towards non-Japanese participants living outside of Japan who are studying Japanese or are interested in the Japanese language and culture, and those residing in Japan who use the language daily. However, anyone can participate regardless of nationality and location - native Japanese speakers who are studying English are also welcome. Details on the signup process and translation assignment can be found on the contest website. The website will be updated with videos of tips on how to create subtitles for an English-speaking audience.
The Assignment: Kamaishi Ramen Story
Film info: 2022/Japan/Color/16:9/1h25m/Direction & Screenplay by Akiyoshi Imazeki
Participants will be tasked with subtitling a scene from the Japanese film Kamaishi Ramen Story (2022) by Akiyoshi Imazeki. Set in Kamaishi City in Iwate Prefecture, the story follows the eccentric Masami and her earnest sister, Nakayoshi, as they clash over the fate of their late mother’s beloved ramen shop. The city is filled with nostalgic scenery, from evocative streets to beautiful views of nature. Being able to enjoy this nostalgic view of Japan and learn more about Japanese people made it the perfect film to use for this contest, as these align with the contest’s goals of deepening interest in the Japanese language and culture through translation. The film will be shown at the Japan Film Festival Los Angeles, which takes place from September 1 to 17, 2023.
Kamaishi Ramen Story homepage (in Japanese): http://kamaishi-ramen.jp
Kamaishi Ramen Story PV (in Japanese): https://youtu.be/QJiR_OIaICY
©️Kamaishi Ramen Story Production Committee
Details of the JVTA Japanese-to-English Subtitling Contest
- Contest Duration:
-June 27 (Tue) 12:00 pm to August 1 (Tue) 11:59 pm (PDT)
-June 28 (Wed) 4:00 am to August 2 (Wed) 3:59 pm (JST)
- Participation Format: Online
- Participation Fee: Free
- How to Participate: The scene to be translated will be announced on the website. Create your subtitles following the guidelines provided and submit them through a Google Form.
- Winner Selection: JVTA instructors will be the judges and determine one Gold Award Winner and two Silver Award Winners.
- Gold Award (One Winner): A $200 Gift Card for Amazon US (Digital Gift Card)
- Silver Award (Two Winners): $100 Gift Card for Amazon US Each (Digital Gift Card)
*Winners will also be awarded at the Japan Film Festival Los Angeles, where Kamaishi Ramen Story will be screened. Details will be shared on the contest website.
For further information and terms of participation, please click here:
For more information on the Japan Film Festival Los Angeles, please click here: http://jffla.org/
About the Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy
Established in 1996, JVTA trains students to become visual media translators who subtitle and dub films, TV programs, documentaries, music programs, sports programs, promotional videos, etc. They specialize in teaching English-to-Japanese subtitling (translating English media into Japanese) and Japanese-to-English (translating Japanese media into English). JVTA also assists in teaching language and subtitling at universities such as Aoyama Gakuin University, New York University, and Ghent University, and more.
JVTA’s motto is “to give those who have dedicated their lives to language learning the opportunity to put those skills to use in translating and interpreting professionally.” They strive to be the leading figure in the translation industry in the age of visual media.
JVTA Homepage: https://www.jvtacademy.com/
Yuko Kobayashi
Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy
