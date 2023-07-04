Highway 29 realignment makes travel easier in the northeast

CANADA, July 4 - The Highway 29 realignment is complete and improves safety and travel times along the corridor.

The program involved the realignment of six highway segments and five new bridges, reducing curves along the road and improving sightlines. Additionally, wider vehicle travel lanes and paved shoulders improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and all roadway users.

The realignment was required to accommodate the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and impact sections of the old highway. Completion of the realignment is one of the key milestones leading up to filling the reservoir.

BC Hydro funded the work as part of the Site C project, and it was completed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and partners.

Multiple contracts were awarded for the design and construction of the new bridge structures and the highway. Design engineers considered the potential effects of climate change during design development to ensure safety for roadway users and increase resiliency for potential extreme weather.

The program realigned approximately 30 kilometres of highway and included the one-kilometre Halfway River Bridge. All six realignment segments are open to traffic and the decommissioning of the old highway is underway with completion expected later in 2023.

For more information about BC Hydro’s Highway 29 Realignment Program, visit: https://www.sitecproject.com/construction-activities/highway-29