NOVOCURE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NovoCure Limited - NVCR

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 18, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NovoCure Limited (NasdaqGS: NVCR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 5, 2023 to June 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

NovoCure investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-nvcr/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

NovoCure and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 6, 2023, the Company announced “positive results” from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; however, despite some positive aspects to the news, analysts noted that the therapy was tested in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care in lung cancer, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors.

On this news, shares of NovoCure fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023.

The case is Bazzelle v. NovoCure Limited, et al., No. 23-cv-5146.

About ClaimsFiler

