Air passenger surges by 30 per cent in first six months

VIETNAM, July 5 -

HÀ NỘI — According to the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), the number of passengers in the first half of the year saw a significant increase of nearly 30 per cent.

There was a surge in the volume of international visitors travelling to and from Việt Nam, surpassing 14.4 million. This figure represents an astonishing fivefold growth compared to the same period in 2022.

ACV's report highlights that the transportation and flight operations, along with passenger numbers, continued to demonstrate a favourable recovery trend during the initial six months of 2023. This recovery was particularly notable in the international market, primarily attributed to the effective control measures implemented to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the overall passenger volume reached more than 56 million, accounting for 48.2 per cent of the targeted plan for 2023. This figure indicates a significant increase of 29.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Among these passengers, the number of international travellers reached almost 14.5 million, which accounts for 45.3 per cent of the annual plan and exhibits an extraordinary growth rate of 493.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. On the other hand, domestic passengers amounted to 42.3 million representing 49.3 per cent of the annual plan and displaying a modest increase of 2 per cent over the same period in 2022.

The aviation market witnessed a strong recovery during the first six months of 2023, primarily driven by the opening of countries and the revitalisation of the Northeast Asian market.

To further enhance the quality of service, ACV has prioritised the implementation of IT advancement in the industry.

Vietjet Air has completed online check-in on the iCUTE system and successfully tested chip-based citizen ID and biometric technology for passenger check-in. ACV is also collaborating with partners to develop a comprehensive plan for automatic non-stop toll collection at international airports such as Đà Nẵng, Phú Bài, and Cát Bi.

In terms of A-CDM (Airport Collaborative Decision Making), successful trials have been conducted at Nội Bài International Airport and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

The service quality at airports, particularly major international ones like Tân Sơn Nhất, has significantly improved in the first half of 2023. Congestion during peak times has notably decreased due to effective coordination among airport authorities and related units.

Regarding infrastructure development, ACV's General Director, Vũ Thế Phiệt said the corporation’s project management units and the Construction Board were diligently expediting the progress of projects to ensure adherence to safety standards, maintain steady progress, and deliver high-quality results in accordance with the approved plan.

Particular attention would be given to the advancement of the Long Thành International Airport project, including the early selection of a contractor and commencing the construction of the passenger terminal project.

Additionally, the Terminal T2 project at Cát Bi International Airport is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The airports will also prioritise implementing airport maintenance procedures to ensure safe and uninterrupted operations. VNS