At 31.7% CAGR, Professional 3D Camera Market Size to Reach $73.53 Billion by 2030 | Top 10 Manufacturers and Growth

Professional 3D Camera Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Increased application of professional 3D cameras in the media & entertainment industry to record 3D content drives the growth of the global professional 3D camera market” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global professional 3D camera industry was estimated at $4.62 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $73.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030. Increased application of professional 3D cameras in the media & entertainment industry to record 3D content drives the growth of the global professional 3D camera market.

On the other hand, higher prices as compared to their 2D counterparts impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of virtual reality products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the professional 3D camera market size, professional 3D camera market opportunity along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall professional 3D camera market analysis is determined to understand profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, professional 3D camera market size, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The professional 3D camera market outlook forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates potency of buyers and the market share of key vendors.

• The report includes market trends and the professional 3D camera market share of key vendors.

The stereo vision segment to lead the trail-

On the basis of technology, the stereo vision segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global professional 3D camera market. Due to its lower cost, it has proven to be highly effective in generating the 3D prints of objects. Furthermore, the technology is also efficacious in recording dual images for 3D movies. This is due to the fact that the time of flight technology is useful in a number of industry verticals. The time of flight segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 34.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The target camera segment to maintain the lion's share-

On the basis of type, the target camera segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the global professional 3D camera market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is because several market players have started working on improving their product line of target cameras owing to the key benefits of this technology.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global professional 3D camera market. Usage of 3D cameras across multiple industries in activity monitoring, recording 3D movies, and photography & gaming purposes drives the market growth. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 35.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prominent market players-

• Matterport

• Lytro Inc.

• Fujifilms

• GoPro Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Canon Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Faro Technologies

• Eastman Kodak Company

Professional 3D Camera Market Report Highlights

By Type

• Target Camera

• Free Camera

By Technology

• Time of Flight

• Stereo Vision

• Structured Light

By Application

• Photography

• Recording

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

