Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer, Leaving After Colliding and Theft Two Offense: 2000 Block of 8th St., Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer, Leaving After Colliding and Theft Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the 2000 Block of 8th St., Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:10 am, the suspect took merchandise from an establishment at the listed location. An employee alerted a uniformed reserve MPD officer who was in the area. When the officer tried to stop the suspect, the suspect struck the victim with her vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene. The reserve officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was last seen in a black Nissan Versa which displayed an unknown Texas tag. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

