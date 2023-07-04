Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 5200 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:12 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.