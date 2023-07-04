Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the Second District.

In each of the below offenses the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northwest CCN:23-087-221

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 9:45 am in the 1300 block of L Street Northwest. CCN: 23-104-659

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.