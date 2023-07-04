Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,605 in the last 365 days.

"The Transition Hole" By Best Selling Author JT Wulf Gets Rave Reviews By New York Book Review

The Transition Hole

The Transition Hole

True American Publishing

True American Publishing

The Transition Hole by Best Selling Author JT Wulf

The Transition Hole by Best Selling Author JT Wulf

"The Transition Hole" by best selling author JT Wulf. "It is a horror mystery that boasts a suspenseful, climatic ending," raves New York Book Review

"The Transition Hole" by best selling author JT Wulf. "It is a horror mystery that boasts a suspenseful, climatic ending," raves New York Book Review”
— New York Book Review
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transition Hole by best selling author JT Wulf is a horror mystery that boasts a suspenseful, climatic ending. The story evolves around two young best friends, Jake and Mitch, who experience a tragic accident late one night by a drunk driver and find themselves in a mysterious place called the Transition Hole. Here, they must decide the fate of their killer - a drunk driver who took away their freedom and their lives.

The Transition Hole has been praised by New York Book Review as a haunting story full of meaningful themes. “Its suspenseful plot and captivating characters described by JT Wulf in his vivid descriptions are an example of insightful character development that lead readers right into the story and leave them wanting more,” raves the New York Review. TJ Wolf says that he has a second book coming out this summer.

About The Transition Hole

The Transition Hole is a horror mystery written by JT WULF about two boys who are friends that get killed crossing a street by a hit and run drunk driver. The are sent to a transition place called the Transition Hole where they end up deciding the fate of the hit and run driver that killed them.

Website: www.thetransitionhole.com

Newswire New York
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com

Best Selling Book The Transition Hole

You just read:

"The Transition Hole" By Best Selling Author JT Wulf Gets Rave Reviews By New York Book Review

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more