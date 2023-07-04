"The Transition Hole" By Best Selling Author JT Wulf Gets Rave Reviews By New York Book Review
"The Transition Hole" by best selling author JT Wulf. "It is a horror mystery that boasts a suspenseful, climatic ending," raves New York Book Review”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transition Hole by best selling author JT Wulf is a horror mystery that boasts a suspenseful, climatic ending. The story evolves around two young best friends, Jake and Mitch, who experience a tragic accident late one night by a drunk driver and find themselves in a mysterious place called the Transition Hole. Here, they must decide the fate of their killer - a drunk driver who took away their freedom and their lives.
— New York Book Review
The Transition Hole has been praised by New York Book Review as a haunting story full of meaningful themes. “Its suspenseful plot and captivating characters described by JT Wulf in his vivid descriptions are an example of insightful character development that lead readers right into the story and leave them wanting more,” raves the New York Review. TJ Wolf says that he has a second book coming out this summer.
About The Transition Hole
The Transition Hole is a horror mystery written by JT WULF about two boys who are friends that get killed crossing a street by a hit and run drunk driver. The are sent to a transition place called the Transition Hole where they end up deciding the fate of the hit and run driver that killed them.
Website: www.thetransitionhole.com
