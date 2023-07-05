Hat Trick for ABetter Design Co. Earning 3 Top Honors for Bank-A-Ball Basketball
Multiple awards from parenting organizations and top product critics for the new Bank-A-Ball Indoor Mini Basketball Trickshot Structure
It’s a rewarding feeling to receive the validation from experts that our product is recognized for its quality, value and fun”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s most advanced portable indoor basketball structure, Bank-A-Ball, is being praised by parents’ organizations and product review authorities with official recognitions.
— David Beker, inventor of Bank-A-Ball
This week, Bank-A-Ball added a Gold Level Honor from Mom’s Choice Awards, the highest-level award from the prestigious national organization.
“It’s a rewarding feeling to receive the validation from experts that our product is recognized for its quality, value and fun,” David Beker, inventor of Bank-A-Ball, said.
Other accolades resulting from Bank-A-Ball’s revolutionary trick shot basketball structure include, The NAPPA (National Parenting Publications of America) Award, Family Choice and Family Choice “Hot” Summer Products, Time to Play Magazine (4 STARS) and many others.
Bank-A-Ball ($44.99 for ages 4+) is the new adjustable angle basketball backboard and rim that hooks atop a standard-sized door to turn any room into an indoor trick shot playground.
“We are revolutionizing the trick shot possibilities with a whole new angle(s). Kids and teens can get ultra creative with the adjustable Bank-A-Ball backboard and rim. The fun is only limited by a players’ imagination. Think it. Shoot it. Bank it. Score it,” Beker added.
Bank-A-Ball product is a sturdy, 6-position segmented plastic-polycarbonate backboard with a 7-position spring-loaded coated steel tilt-adjustable rim. It comes with a 4” indoor-safe foam basketball and net.
The easy setup of Bank-A-Ball makes it easy for a home or away game, when you take it with you to a friend’s house. Once it is hooked to the top of the door, the room becomes the perfect arena for rec play, shooting drills and, most importantly, trick shot creation. Bank-A-Ball is great for long distance shooting contests, jump shots, scoop shots, finger rolls, and, of course, bank shot scoring.
The story of Bank-A-Ball:
David Beker, 53, grew up as a major sports fan in Minneapolis, MN. Emulating the play of his favorite players from his hometown teams, particularly the local Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins, Vikings, and Wild, David would try to reenact the daily highlights and spectacular shots, runs, passes, and catches. His favorite was basketball. However, being in the cold Midwest U.S., oftentimes playing ball was limited and had to occur indoors. As a result, trick shots became a constant creation for David and his friends. Now, decades later and with six kids of his own, David rekindled some of his fondest childhood sports activities and created a way to add trick shot creation to any living room, bedroom, or playroom. “I always felt that bank shots allow for a margin of error to pull off the most spectacular shots. With some math skill and engineering prowess, I discovered that there are even more spectacular options if there were multiple back board and rim angles that allow for unlimited creativity.” Playing Bank-A-Ball and creating new trick shots has since become an everyday occurrence for David and the Beker kids, and now it is on its way to “home” arenas everywhere.
About ABetter Design Company:
The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture and market original, new products for active play. The premiere product is the company’s Bank-A-Ball indoor basketball set which demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. For more information, visit www.bankaball.com, post your trick shots and tag us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
