Stylish Clarion Model Now for Sale at The Retreat at Westfields
Limited opportunity to own a designer-featured townhome with over-the-top upgrades
Buying the model is a special event. You get all the designer features and upgrades, not to mention a trove of added extras.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Smith announces the exclusive sale of the Clarion model home at The Retreat at Westfields. This represents a unique opportunity to acquire a designer-curated townhome loaded with high-end upgrades.
Brimming with exceptional features and elegant design, this move-in-ready townhome offers buyers the rare advantage of a meticulously styled interior. From custom draperies, rugs, and wallpaper to sophisticated artwork and high-level selections, purchasing the model home provides immediate access to an elevated lifestyle.
"Buying the model is a special event. You get all the designer features and upgrades, not to mention a trove of added extras," says Debora Flora, Sales Manager at Miller & Smith.
The three-story Clarion model home is an end unit with a front-load two-car garage with a 23-to-25-foot backyard overlooking mature, treed parkland. The home offers a 4th-level loft, a gas fireplace in the great room, hardwood stairs on all levels and hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen showcases elegant white cabinets with a contrasting black mocha island, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a chimney hood and wall oven. The property also boasts a deck and patio, a fully fenced yard, and abundant designer features such as custom paint, wallpaper and built-ins. The model home is priced at $999,990.
The Retreat at Westfields offers quick access to major transportation routes, including Route 50, making commuting to D.C., Northern Virginia, and Dulles Airport a breeze. The Chantilly location also offers proximity to the new Silver Line metro station and nearby restaurants and retail shops, providing convenience amidst its secluded, nature-filled surroundings.
Miller & Smith invites prospective homebuyers to view and secure their place in The Retreat at Westfields community before this final Clarion model home is snapped up.
The Retreat at Westfields is located at 5159 Ridgeview Retreat, Drive, Chantilly, Virginia. For more information, visit the Retreat at Westfields on the Miller & Smith website or contact the onsite sales manager Debora Flora at 703-635-0745 or dflora@millerandsmith.com. The community is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
About Miller & Smith
With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area’s premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith’s unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region’s most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit www.MillerandSmith.com.
